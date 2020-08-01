109 contract disease through local contact in Kochi

KOCHI

01 August 2020 00:45 IST

22 infected Navy personnel at INHS Sanjivani

Of the 132 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Friday, 109 have acquired the infection through local contact.

While the Navy remained tight-lipped, communication from the district information office said as many as 22 officials of the Navy had tested positive and were admitted to the Naval hospital INHS Sanjivani at the Naval Base. Health officials said they were still gathering information on the source of infection of the Navy personnel.

A 34-year-old health worker from Vadavucode-Puthencruz, working at a private hospital, has also been infected.

Advertising

Advertising

Seven people from Palluruthy and eight from Fort Kochi have tested positive. Four people from Chellanam, including two 10-month-old infants, have been infected.

Four migrant workers who had arrived for work in Kottuvally have tested positive, besides seven people from Keezhmad.

Other positive cases were reported from Kalamassery, Aluva, Thammanam, Edappally, Nellikuzhi, Nettoor, Nedumbassery and Kottuvally.

Two deaths

An 80-year-old nun of a convent in Koonammavu and a 53-year-old from Aluva succumbed to the disease on Friday.

They had been receiving treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

A total of 23 people, who arrived from outside the State, including 21 people from Tamil Nadu, have tested positive.

One person each from Idukki and Alappuzha are also receiving treatment here.

66 recoveries

Sixty-six people recovered from the disease on the Friday and 117 people were discharged from various hospitals and first-line treatment centres.

As many as 11,313 people remain in quarantine in the district and 863 people are receiving treatment for the disease.

A total of 765 samples were sent for testing and the results of 1,155 samples are awaited.