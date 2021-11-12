Kochi

1,088 test positive

A total of 1,088 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Friday.

As many as 1,056 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 24 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 10.7%. The regions where positive cases were higher than 30 included Pallipuram (31), and Vadakkekara (31). Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ezhikkara, Kadungalloor, Njarakkal, Thevara, Mulavukad, Elamakkara, Eloor, Chottanikkara, Maneed, Vennala, Thammanam, Nedumbassery, and Vazhakulam, according to an official release.

Around 8,332 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.


