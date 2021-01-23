1,083 new cases in Ernakulam

For the second consecutive day, the district recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,083 people testing positive on Saturday.

Kottuvally recorded a spike with 52 new cases. Kizhakkambalam registered 34 cases, Manjapra 30, and Thrikkakara 27. Five health workers and a police officer have also been infected. The source of infection of 80 people could not be traced.

With 1,038 recoveries on Saturday, the active case load is 11,129. Of the people recovering from the infection here, 8,555 are at home, 49 are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 73 patients at PVS Hospital and 758 at private hospitals. At FLTCs, 205 people are recuperating, while 272 patients are at SLTCs.

A total of 7,077 samples were sent for testing on the day.