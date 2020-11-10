1,078 recoveries, 583 new cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

10 November 2020 23:04 IST

The district registered more recoveries than new cases on Tuesday with 1,078 people recovering and 583 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

For testing, 4792 samples were collected.

While 375 people contracted the infection through local contact, the source of infection of 192 people remains unknown. Eight health workers have tested positive.

Advertising

Advertising

Cases of the infection were reported from areas including Thrikkakara, Kalamassery, Fort Kochi, Thripunithura, Maradu, and Eloor.

A total of 30,603 people are in quarantine. The district’s active caseload stands at 10,316. While 207 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 19 are at Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital and 46 patients are at PVS Hospital.

As many as 7,683 people are recovering at home, and 647 people are admitted at private hospitals. At FLTCs, 952 people are being monitored and 115 patients are at SLTCs.