1,075 recover from COVID-19 in Ernakulam

06 November 2020 21:55 IST

673 people, including 15 health workers, test positive

Ernakulam district recorded 673 COVID-19 positive cases and 1,075 recoveries on Friday.

Among them were 15 health workers. The source of infection of 167 people could not be traced and 488 people contracted the infection through contact.

Cases of the infection were reported from areas including Thrikkakara, Edavanakkad, Cheranalloor, Thripunithura and Kalamassery.

While 28,625 people remain in quarantine, the district’s active case load stands at 11,379. A total of 8,544 people are recovering at home, 222 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital and 49 patients are at PVS Hospital. Around 1,020 people are being monitored at first-line treatment centres.

For testing, 5,919 samples were sent on Friday.