1,073 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

A total of 1,073 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Saturday.

As many as 1,016 got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 15 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 9.7%.

The regions where positive cases were higher than 30 included Keezhmad (47), Thrikkakara (37), Piravom (35), Vadakkekara (32), and Chendamangalam (31).

Those that reported fewer than five cases were Kuttampuzha, Vennala, Thoppumpady, Mulanthuruthy, Vyttila, Kalady, Kumbalam, Maradu, and Thammanam, according to an official release.

As many as 8,742 people are under treatment for the disease in the district.