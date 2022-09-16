1.07 kg of gold seized at Kochi airport

Carrier intercepted near toll gate

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 16, 2022 19:50 IST

The Customs department seized 1.07 kg of gold in compound form from a Malappuram native who arrived at the Cochin International Airport in a Jeddah-Kochi flight on Friday.

The carrier was intercepted near the toll gate after officers of the Headquarters Preventive Unit of the Customs checked vehicles exiting the airport premises. Nearly 13 officers were part of the roadside surveillance. They were also posted at the parking area of the airport.

The carrier and two persons, who came to receive him, were taken into custody. Around ₹82,000 brought by the person, who was supposed to receive the gold, was seized by the sleuths. The officials said further action against those involved in the smuggling would be taken on the basis of a detailed investigation.

100 milligrams of MDMA

The surprise check near the toll gate, which was carried out in association with the Excise department, resulted in the seizure of 100 milligrams of MDMA from another car leaving the airport premises. Muhammed Iqbal, a native of Pattambi, was arrested for alleged possession of MDMA under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He had reached Ernakulam with his friend, who wanted to visit the airport. Officials said the latter was not aware that his friend was carrying drugs. They were later released on bail.

In another seizure, officials of the Customs department recovered 563 grams of gold in the form of capsules, concealed in the rectum of a passenger, who arrived from Dubai on Friday morning. The seized gold is worth around ₹28 lakh.

