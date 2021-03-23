106 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

23 March 2021 00:53 IST

A total of 106 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.

Six people have tested positive from Kunnathunad, five each from Kadavanthra and Palarivattom, and four each from Perumbavoor, Fort Kochi and Mulavukad. One health worker has been infected. As many as 102 people tested negative. A total of 2,938 people are recovering from the infection. Of them, 2,478 are recovering at home, 23 are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 25 are at PVS Hospital, and ten patients are recovering at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital. While 17 people are being monitored at FLTCs, 75 patients are admitted at SLTCs.

Testing dipped to 3,748 samples collected on Monday.

