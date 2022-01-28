10,571 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

28 January 2022 20:09 IST

Ernakulam reported 10,571 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

As many as 7,756 persons got infected through contact. The source of infection was not confirmed in 2,766 cases. Among the infected, 49 were health workers, according to an official communication.

A total of 64,189 persons are under home isolation. The number of active cases in the district is 58,367. About 20,000 samples collected at government and private facilities were sent for testing on Friday.

