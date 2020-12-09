Kochi

1,0491 campaign materials removed for code violation

As many as 1,0491 campaign materials, which violated the poll code, have so far been removed from the district by defacement squads led by tahsildars.

The material include posters, flex boards, banners, flags, and graffiti. Most violations (2,341) were found within the jurisdiction of the Kanayannur taluk office. There were 1,915 illegally placed posters, 14 flex boards and banners, 272 boards and 142 flags.

Kochi taluk had 1,459 violations followed by Aluva (1,287), and Kunnathunad (1,499).

A total of 2,082 illegal campaign materials were seized from Muvattupuzha while 1,508 were removed from Kothamangalam and 315 from Paravur taluk.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2020 12:26:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/10491-campaign-materials-removed-for-code-violation/article33283489.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY