1,046 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

Test positivity rate at 12.62%

As many as 1,046 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Sunday. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 12.62%.

According to the district administration, as many as 1,030 got infected through local contact, while the source of infection in 11 cases could not be identified. Five health-care workers too tested positive. A total of 10,770 persons are undergoing treatment in the district.

The places that registered over 25 cases were Njarackal (25), Keerampara (26), Thrikkakara (30), Puthenvelikkara (31), Thiripunithura (54), and Cheranalloor(59). Those with less than five cases included Ernakulam North, Ernakulam South, Palarivattom,Thammanam, Pachalam, Poonithura, Mulavukadu, Vennala, Elamkulam, Thevara, and Chalikkavattom.

As many as 918 persons recovered from the infection, while 1,693 were brought under observation. A total of 43,290 are under home observation.