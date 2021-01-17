1,046 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Ernakulam district recorded 1,046 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Nine health workers tested positive, and the source of infection in 88 people could not be determined.
Thrikkakara saw a spike in cases with 48 people testing positive on Saturday. Manjapra recorded 25 new cases, Elanji 32, Kizhakkambalam 24, and Edathala 23.
A total of 846 people tested negative. The number of people being treated for the infection in the district stands at 9,868.
For testing, 8,641 samples were sent on Saturday. At the Government Medical College Hospital, 48 patients are admitted, while 76 are at PVS Hospital. At private hospitals, 664 people have sought treatment, and 215 people are being monitored at FLTCs, besides 243 patients at SLTCs.
