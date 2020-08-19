103-year-old patient recovers

A 103-year-old COVID-19 patient who was being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, has successfully fought the disease.
Workers at the hospital gave the Aluva native a celebratory send-off after his discharge on Tuesday. On suffering from fever, he was tested for the virus and shifted to the hospital on July 28.
He recovered 20 days later. Though he did not have any serious symptoms, a special medical team took care of him considering his age. His wife and son also received treatment at the hospital.
Of the nearly 1,000 patients that the MCH has treated, the 103-year-old was the oldest.
Health Minister K. K. Shailaja said in a press release that the 103-year-old’s recovery from the disease pointed to the quality of treatment he received in the hospital.
