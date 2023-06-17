ADVERTISEMENT

1,012 more families to get title deeds

June 17, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

124 ordinary title deeds, 288 devaswom pattayams, and 600 land distribution pattayams to be handed over to people in seven taluks in district

The Hindu Bureau

More families will get title deeds for their property as part of the 100-day programme of the State government.

In Ernakulam district, 1,012 more families will receive title deeds from Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Monday at the Kalamassery Municipal Town Hall. The programme is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., said a press release here.

A total of 124 ordinary title deeds, 288 devaswom pattayams, and 600 land distribution pattayams will be handed over to people in seven taluks in the district. Besides, 13 applicants will be given ownership certificates of their property on Monday.

The property deeds being distributed include 12 in Kanayannur taluk, 13 in Aluva, four in Paravur, 18 in Kochi, 16 in Muvattupuzha, 30 in Kothamangalam, and 31 in Kunnannunadu taluk. Those living in government land, including areas occupied by canals and roads, will be given ownership certificates to enable them to get cooking gas connection.

Title deeds are being distributed as part of efforts by the government to provide land to all landless. The first title deed distribution mela had seen the distribution of title deeds to 530 families. In the second batch, 2,977 deeds were distributed in the district, the release added.

