1,008 recover, 489 new infections in district

Thrikkakara recorded 38 COVID-19 cases on Thursday even as the overall figures in the district continued plummeting.
Of the 489 fresh infections in Ernakulam, the source of 220 (close to 50%) remained untraced. There were 13 health workers among the infected.
After Thrikkakara, Edathala recorded 19 new cases while Fort Kochi had 15 new patients. As many as 1,008 patients recovered. A total of 1,635 people were added to the list of those under observation, taking the total number to 30,019. New admissions to hospitals/first-line treatment centres stood at 121 while 115 were discharged following recovery.
As on Thursday, the district had 10,009 cases. A fresh lot of 5,797 samples were sent from Ernakulam for testing on Thursday.
