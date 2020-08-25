Kochi

1,006 title deeds issued to beneficiaries

The government issued title deeds (pattayams) to nearly 1,006 eligible persons in Ernakulam on Tuesday. E. Chandrasekharan, Minister for Revenue, who inaugurated the programme online, claimed that the government had issued title deeds to 1.4 lakh persons in four years.

District Collector S. Suhas said that nearly 2,899 persons in the district had received title deeds since 2016.

