10,000 km of routes mapped in Greater Kochi area

The app-based survey aims at rationalising public transport

A total of 250 of the 360 active bus routes in the Greater Kochi area have been mapped by Systra Consortium, a French transport planning agency that was deputed by the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) to ready a report on rationalising bus routes in the Greater Kochi area.

This has helped map bus routes and bus stops in around 10,000 km of different bus routes that are located as far away as Munambam, N. Paravur and Angamaly on the city’s north, Perumbavoor, Kakkanad, Pookattupady, Ambalamugal, and Poothotta on the east, Aroor and Chellanam on the south, and the densely populated West Kochi region. Muvattupuzha too might be brought under the ambit, it is learnt.

The mapping that is being done as part of a survey to rationalise bus routes and identify locales which have little or no public transport connectivity, covered areas networked by over 1,000 city, mofussil and limited stop buses – distinguishable by their green, blue and pink paints. The coming days will see the survey covering passengers of KSRTC buses, State Water Transport Department (SWTD) ferries and the Kochi metro. Of this, ticketing data of ferries and the metro has been collected, sources said.

KSRTC buses operate through 60 nationalised routes in the Greater Kochi area.

The survey that is expected to get over by March-end, is being carried out by 40 enumerators engaged to collect data from the demand (passenger) side and another 16 of them from the supply side (buses, ferries, and metro). The app-based survey helps team leaders monitor real time aspects like, among others, when an enumerator boarded a bus, survey details and the distance he travelled, through GPS tracking.

A team of public transport experts from France and the UK will arrive here in March to analyse the survey data and suggest ways to improve the public transportation network, based on regulatory measures in place. This will be followed by stakeholder discussions in May-July. The final report is expected to be readied in October, to be handed over to the KMTA and the Kochi Corporation, sources said.