1,000 government offices to go green from next week

Bio-bins will be kept at government offices for source-level treatment of biodegradable waste.

Kochi

20 January 2021 00:42 IST

Green offices will use only steel or glass plates and cups

Around 1,000 government offices in Ernakulam will turn green by adopting sustainable practices from next week.

The initiative is part of the government’s move to implement the green protocol in 10,000 offices across the State. The Ernakulam collectorate was among the institutions that had introduced the green protocol in various offices under it last year. Besides government departments, offices and buildings under various civic bodies and government institutions will implement the protocol. Ten offices each in a municipality and panchayat will go green under the project.

“The green offices will showcase the best of environmental practices that include reducing waste generation; source-level treatment of biodegradable waste using green pots / bio-bins, and requesting beneficiaries and the public to comply with the prescribed norms,” said Sujith Karun, district co-ordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will roll out green protocol measures in 10,000 government offices on January 26.

The green offices will use steel / glass plates and cups instead of disposable ones. Besides, carry bags made of cloth or eco-friendly materials will be used. Plastic covers and bags will not be allowed. Use of ink pens will be encouraged. Plastic bottles and tiffin boxes, flex boards, and banners will not be permitted. “Saplings and seeds will be offered as gifts instead of other materials whenever a function is held in government offices. Use of products that cannot be recycled will also not be encouraged,” Mr. Sujith Karun said.

The guidelines say that non-biodegradable materials should be stored temporarily at the office or at a storage space in the building. Office representatives have to tie up with local bodies or agencies collecting non-biodegradable materials for shifting them to the material recovery facility every two months.

Moreover, government offices will be asked to ensure energy-efficiency by making necessary alterations in buildings and using energy-efficient fittings. The staff will be told to make optimal use of wind and daylight and adopt other environment-friendly measures.

The participating departments and agencies also will have to save money on electricity and water bills. Besides, campaigns should be organised to stop wastage of water and electricity. Officials will be encouraged to promote backyard organic cultivation of vegetables as part of the project.