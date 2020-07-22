1,000 geotextile bags distributed in Chellanam

Kochi

22 July 2020 19:04 IST

The district administration under the supervision of the Minor Irrigation Department has distributed 1,000 geotextile bags in Chellanam. The bags are to be filled with sand and laid along the coast to prevent sea erosion and flooding of homes.

The bags would be laid with the help of residents in the worst affected wards (13, 17, 18, 19 and 20) of the panchayat, said a press release here.

A rapid response team has been deployed using the village office in Chellanam as the base camp. About three tonnes of vegetables were distributed in the wards which were under triple lockdown, the press release said.

Advertising

Advertising

The district administration has opened two relief camps — in Kumbalanghi and Chellanam — in the wake of continuing rain and rough sea conditions. A collection centre too has been opened for the public to contribute to COVID-19 care centres.

The first-line treatment centre at Kannamaly St. Anthony’s Parish Hall is ready. There are 50 beds at the centre and two medical officers have been posted there to oversee the COVID-19 care facilities.