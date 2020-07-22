1,000 geotextile bags distributed in Chellanam

The district administration under the supervision of the Minor Irrigation Department has distributed 1,000 geotextile bags in Chellanam. The bags are to be filled with sand and laid along the coast to prevent sea erosion and flooding of homes.
The bags would be laid with the help of residents in the worst affected wards (13, 17, 18, 19 and 20) of the panchayat, said a press release here.
A rapid response team has been deployed using the village office in Chellanam as the base camp. About three tonnes of vegetables were distributed in the wards which were under triple lockdown, the press release said.
The district administration has opened two relief camps — in Kumbalanghi and Chellanam — in the wake of continuing rain and rough sea conditions. A collection centre too has been opened for the public to contribute to COVID-19 care centres.
The first-line treatment centre at Kannamaly St. Anthony’s Parish Hall is ready. There are 50 beds at the centre and two medical officers have been posted there to oversee the COVID-19 care facilities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath