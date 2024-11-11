1,000 consumer clubs to be formed on campuses, says Minister

Thousand consumer clubs will be formed on campuses across the State to create awareness about consumer rights among students, Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs G.R. Anil has said.

He was inaugurating the new consumer club at St. Albert’s College (Autonomous) here on Monday. The goal is to increase the number of consumer clubs from the present 307 to 1,000.

The Minister handed over the green campus certificate of the Haritha Keralam Mission to Antony Thoppil, chairman of the college. Father Antony Thoppil, college manager, presided.

Delivering the keynote address, Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president D.B. Binu said 1,500-odd cases had been filed so far this year in Ernakulam alone, and that around 4,000 cases were currently active.

