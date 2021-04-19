1,000 beds with oxygen supply to be readied

KOCHI

‘Govt. Medical College Hospital to be converted entirely to COVID treatment centre if cases surge’

In the government sector, 1,000 beds with oxygen supply will be readied and the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, will be converted entirely into a COVID treatment centre if cases surge further. These decisions were taken at a meeting of health officials in the district convened by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja.

A COVID treatment centre with 100 ICU beds will be fully ready at the Aluva District Hospital by next week. The Fort Kochi taluk hospital will also be converted into a COVID care facility. If there is a surge in cases, the Government Medical College Hospital will once again be converted entirely into a COVID care facility.

The super-speciality block at the Ernakulam General Hospital will be converted for use for COVID treatment within one week. In the government sector, 1,000 beds with oxygen supply will be readied.

Necessary staff appointments will be made at these facilities. The District Collector would issue orders to private hospitals to set aside 10% of their beds for COVID patients, said a press release here. Within five days, local bodies will set up additional domiciliary care centres and first-line treatment centres.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the State Health Department.