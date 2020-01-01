100 street vendors to be rehabilitated in N. Paravur

The North Paravur Municipality is set to relocate over 100 roadside vendors spread over the busy town area with the first of the three-phase project to be inaugurated shortly.

The project, entailing an investment of ₹36.50 lakh, is being executed by the municipality under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission. The project was proposed by the municipality earlier this year to de-congest the roads in the city and to ensure smooth traffic.

In the first phase of the project named Muziris Bazaar, 24 roadside vendors on the busy stretch between the Municipal Junction and Chennamangalam Junction will be rehabilitated near the private bus stand. Among other things, the project is aimed at improving the living standards of vendors.

The project was all set to be inaugurated last month before it had to be postponed owing to some unexpected inconvenience of the Minister for Local Self-Government Department. The municipal authorities are now trying for a date of the Minister to launch the project at the earliest.

“We have identified over 100 roadside vendors to be rehabilitated under the project through a survey and they have been issued identity cards as well. We have identified two more locations in the town for the second and third phase of the project,” said municipal chairman D. Rajkumar.

The relocation of the vendors was delayed till the end of the Christmas season since any attempt to relocate them would have thrown a spanner in their festival season business.