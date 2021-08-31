100% first dose vaccination for target population in Ernakulam by September 10: Health dept

Kochi

31 August 2021 18:32 IST

No shortage of oxygen and ICU beds in district, claims Minister

The Health Department plans to ensure 100% first dose COVID-19 vaccination of the target population above 18 years by September 10.

However, Health Minister Veena George said that achieving the target would depend on the availability of vaccines. The Centre has agreed to provide 1.1 crore vaccines by September 30, she said here on Tuesday. In Ernakulam, around 86% of the target population has received the first dose. Eight local bodies in the district have achieved 100% first dose vaccination of those aged above 19 years, she said.

The Minister claimed that there was no shortage of oxygen and ICU beds in Ernakulam. Accredited Social Health Activists have been working effectively at the grass-roots level to check the spread. Those tested positive and having co-morbidities should immediately seek hospital treatment. The Health Department will strengthen reverse quarantine among those aged 80 years, she said.

Around 1.41 lakh doses were administered for people in SC and other colonies in the district as part of a special drive. The corresponding figure of migrant workers who received the vaccination through a special drive was 21,356. Around 7,409 doses were administered in a special drive for pregnant women, according to official estimates by the District Surveillance Unit.