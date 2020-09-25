Kochi

100% attendance made mandatory at High Court offices

Special Correspondent Kochi 25 September 2020 00:09 IST
Updated: 25 September 2020 00:09 IST

The Kerala High Court has made applicable the government order on100% staff attendance to the High Court offices as well.

The High Court Registry withdrew its earlier order permitting its staff to work on turn basis and from home, and ordered that all the High Court staff shall attend the office on all working days adhering to COVID protocol.

