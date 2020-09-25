KochiKochi 25 September 2020 00:09 IST
Comments
100% attendance made mandatory at High Court offices
Updated: 25 September 2020 00:09 IST
The Kerala High Court has made applicable the government order on100% staff attendance to the High Court offices as well.
The High Court Registry withdrew its earlier order permitting its staff to work on turn basis and from home, and ordered that all the High Court staff shall attend the office on all working days adhering to COVID protocol.
More In Kochi
Read more...