10-year-old student seriously injured as tree branch falls on him at Kochi school

July 03, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Class 5 student was seriously injured after being crushed under the branch of a shade tree that collapsed in the incessant rain and strong wind at St. Albert’s school ground on Monday.

The injured was identified as Alan, 10, of Bolghatty. He remains admitted in the intensive care unit of a private hospital. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. just when students were coming out of classrooms after school hours.

Alan who fell unconscious was rushed to the hospital by the school authorities. The hospital authorities confirmed a fractured skull and that a decision on whether a surgery would be needed would be known only after detailed examinations.

It is being alleged that the failure to trim dangerous branches of the trees on the school campus before the rain led to the accident. Members of a residents’ association in the neighbourhood alleged that the school authorities had turned a deaf ear to their demand to remove the dangerous branches.

