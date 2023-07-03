10-year-old student seriously injured as tree branch falls on him at Kochi school

July 03, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - KOCHI

A Class 5 student was seriously injured after being crushed under the branch of a shade tree that collapsed in the incessant rain and strong wind at St. Albert’s school ground on Monday.

The injured was identified as Alan, 10, of Bolghatty. He remains admitted in the intensive care unit of a private hospital. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. just when students were coming out of classrooms after school hours.

Alan who fell unconscious was rushed to the hospital by the school authorities. The hospital authorities confirmed a fractured skull and that a decision on whether a surgery would be needed would be known only after detailed examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is being alleged that the failure to trim dangerous branches of the trees on the school campus before the rain led to the accident. Members of a residents’ association in the neighbourhood alleged that the school authorities had turned a deaf ear to their demand to remove the dangerous branches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT