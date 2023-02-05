ADVERTISEMENT

10 sewage treatment plans to be set up in State before May

February 05, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh inspecting the sewage treatment plant at Elamkulam in Kochi on Sunday.

The government proposes to set up 10 sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the State before May 31, said M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Governments.

Addressing the media after visiting the STP at Elamkulam here on Sunday, Mr. Rajesh said people’s approach to such plants should change. Kerala needs more such facilities, including plants to handle septage. People need to be convinced of the need for STPs, he said.

The government has undertaken a project to link more houses to the STP at Elamkulam. As many as 1,800 houses have been connected to the facility with an installed capacity of 5 MLD. One more plant with 5 million litres per day (MLD) capacity will be installed on the same campus. It will serve five more wards of the Kochi Corporation, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senior government officials including Sharmila Mary Joseph, M.G. Rajamanikyam, Arun K. Vijayan, Kerala Water authority Managing Director S. Venkatesapathy, and Kochi Corporation Secretary M. Babu Abdul Khadeer accompanied the Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

waste management

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US