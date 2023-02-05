10 sewage treatment plans to be set up in State before May

February 05, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The government proposes to set up 10 sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the State before May 31, said M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Governments.

Addressing the media after visiting the STP at Elamkulam here on Sunday, Mr. Rajesh said people’s approach to such plants should change. Kerala needs more such facilities, including plants to handle septage. People need to be convinced of the need for STPs, he said.

The government has undertaken a project to link more houses to the STP at Elamkulam. As many as 1,800 houses have been connected to the facility with an installed capacity of 5 MLD. One more plant with 5 million litres per day (MLD) capacity will be installed on the same campus. It will serve five more wards of the Kochi Corporation, he said.

