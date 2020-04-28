10 more under hospital isolation in Ernakulam

Ten people were shifted to hospital isolation on Tuesday as part of COVID-19 surveillance measures, taking the total number of those in hospital isolation in the district to 22. Eight people have been discharged.

As many as 338 persons have been placed under home quarantine, taking the total number of those in home quarantine in the district to 736, after 44 were removed from the list.

Only one result of the sample sent for COVID-19 testing was received on Tuesday, which turned out to be negative. Results of 88 swab samples are awaited. With the government beginning random testing to check community spread, 251 samples have been collected and sent for testing.