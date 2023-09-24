10 model farms to be developed in Kottuvally panchayat

September 24, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Ten model vegetable and fruit gardens will be developed in Kottuvally panchayat as part of the State-wide ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ programme, launched by the Agriculture department. The farm-based models will be developed in holdings owned by 10 farmers. The number of model farms will be increased gradually to include more areas and more crops.

One of the farmsteads that has been converted into a model belongs to Shine Valiyara of Thathampally, who was selected the best farmer in Kottuvally panchayat. The farm grows Red Lady papaya, nutmeg, areca nut and rambutan on a commercial basis. The programme was inaugurated by Kottuvally panchayat vice-president Anija Viju.

The programme aims to develop a farming plan based on the suitability of the locality for a particular crop. The plots will be chosen with the help of experts, who will also assist in preparing a farming plan. Mixed cropping systems will be adopted in the farms, considering long-term commercial sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

The marketing of products will be coordinated on the basis of clusters through farmer producer companies. The Agriculture department has drawn up an action plan in which the Kerala Agricultural University and other research institutions will be involved.

Meanwhile, Kottuvally panchayat has also seen the launch of cultivation of two varieties of corn, as part of the ‘Millet Village’ programme. Around 1.5 acres of fallow land has been identified for the programme, launched at Cheriyappilly Nandanam Farmers’ Group.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.