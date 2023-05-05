HamberMenu
10 houses built under LIFE Mission handed over to beneficiaries

May 05, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as ten houses that were built in the city under the LIFE Mission project were handed over to beneficiaries on Friday.

The Kochi Corporation had supported 218 beneficiaries to purchase land to construct houses. The construction of 110 houses is in progress, said a statement issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar. The Mayor handed over the keys.

Deputy Mayor K.A. Anziya, Welfare Standing Committee chairperson Sheeba Lal, project officer A. Nisa, councillors Benedict Fernandaz and Redina Antony, and project manager Nitha spoke.

