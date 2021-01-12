10 health workers among 813 new cases

KOCHI

12 January 2021 23:24 IST

Ten health workers were among the 813 new COVID-19 cases in the district on Tuesday. From Thrikkakara, 35 new cases were reported while 32 people tested positive in Kalamassery. Rayamangalam registered 29 cases on the day, and Kalady and Kothamangalam 27 each. With 516 recoveries on Tuesday, the district’s active case load stands at 9,245. For testing, 9051 samples were collected on the day. A majority of those who are recovering from the infection (7,097 people) are recuperating at home. At the Government Medical College Hospital, 53 patients are admitted, while 60 patients are at PVS Hospital, 20 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital and 18 are at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital.

