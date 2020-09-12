10 health workers among 188 cases in Ernakulam

233 recover from disease, 3,038 under treatment

Ten health workers were among the 188 persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday in the district. Of them, nine were working in private hospitals.

The district recorded more recoveries than positive cases on Saturday, with 233 persons testing negative for the disease.

Eight persons who arrived from outside the State tested positive. The infection continues to give West Kochi a hard time, with 18 residents of Fort Kochi testing positive, besides others from Palluruthy and Mattancherry.

Two Alappuzha natives working in a private bank here have also been infected, besides two workers at BPCL’s Ambalamugal unit. Three natives of Jammu and Kashmir who arrived here for medical treatment have also tested positive.

Cases of infection were also reported from Alangad, Edappally, Elamkunnapuzha, Edathala, Eloor, Kadamakudy, Kunnukara, Kumbalangi, Kothamangalam, Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Nedumbassery, and Rayamanagalam.

A total of 21,239 persons are in quarantine in the district and 3,038 people are being treated for the disease. For testing, 1,532 samples were sent from government facilities while 2,809 samples were collected at private hospitals and laboratories.

In Thrissur

As many as 172 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Thrissur district on Saturday. Of them, 169 cases were infected through local contact. There are 2,029 active cases in the district. In all, 135 people recovered from the disease.

So far, 6,592 people were confirmed with COVID -19 in the district. Six health workers also tested positive on Saturday. There are 9,727 persons under observation.