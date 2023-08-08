ADVERTISEMENT

10 drivers booked for drunk driving in Kochi

August 08, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ten bus drivers engaged in the transportation of students were booked by the Ernakulam Rural police for driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday.

Besides, two private bus drivers were also booked for the same offence. This was part of a special drive conducted by the police starting from 5 a.m. Among the five bus drivers intercepted in Angamaly, three were driving either school or college buses

The special drive was held as per the directions of Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). As many as 409 vehicles were inspected in the special drive.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Preventive arrest

A man was arrested under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The arrested was identified as Jilu, 28, of Kalamassery for his alleged involvement in drug trade.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US