10 drivers booked for drunk driving in Kochi

August 08, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - KOCHI

Ten bus drivers engaged in the transportation of students were booked by the Ernakulam Rural police for driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday.

Besides, two private bus drivers were also booked for the same offence. This was part of a special drive conducted by the police starting from 5 a.m. Among the five bus drivers intercepted in Angamaly, three were driving either school or college buses

The special drive was held as per the directions of Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). As many as 409 vehicles were inspected in the special drive.

Preventive arrest

A man was arrested under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The arrested was identified as Jilu, 28, of Kalamassery for his alleged involvement in drug trade.

