10-day deep sea exploration in Indian Ocean concludes

Researchers from the Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology in front of the underwater research vehicle Omega Seamaster 2 on board the vessel Odyssey in the northern Indian Ocean. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The first phase of the multilateral deep-sea scientific expedition to explore the biodiversity of the twilight zone of the Indian Ocean concluded on Friday.

India was represented in the 10-day expedition by marine scientists from the Kochi-based Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The researchers explored the deep ocean biodiversity onboard a U.K.-based research vessel, the Odyssey.

Twilight zone is considered the most productive area in the ocean in the depth range of 200 metres to 800 metres. However, it was a less explored area in terms of biodiversity, said the researchers.

During the expedition, environmental DNA analysis and deep water submersibles were tested and demonstrated in the northern Indian Ocean using an underwater camera, Baited Remote Underwater Vehicle. The Indian delegation comprised researchers N. Saravanane, Sherine Cubelio and Sendhil Kumar.

Besides Indian scientists, researchers from the U.K., Maldives and Sri Lanka participated in the underwater expedition held at an ocean depth of 1,000 metres. The expedition was of scientific relevance considering the Deep Ocean Mission launched by the Ministry, said the researchers.