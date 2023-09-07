₹10 crore aid for Govt. Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam

September 07, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The government has accorded administrative sanction for various developmental projects worth ₹10 crore at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam.

Minister for Health Veena George said in a communication that about ₹8.14 crore has been sanctioned for procurement of hospital equipment and systems. Around ₹1.86 crore has been sanctioned for annual maintenance and modernisation.

The Department of Pulmonology will get an endobronchial ultrasound system at a cost of ₹1.1 crore. Other systems to be procured include cardiac OCT with FFR (₹1.2 crore) and ultrasound machine with colour doppler 3D/4D high-end model (₹42 lakh).

The government has allocated funds for CCTV facility in administration and pathology blocks, biometric punching system in administration and hospital blocks.

