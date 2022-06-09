₹1 lakh stolen from fuel pump in Kochi

KOCHI

Over ₹1 lakh and a mobile phone were reportedly stolen from the office of a fuel pump at Cherai in Ernakulam in what appears to be an instance of burglary in the early hours of Thursday.

The police suspect the incident to have taken place around 3 a.m. However, it came to light much later when the pump owner turned up to find the door open.

The police have reportedly found CCTV footage of the accused. The Munambam police have registered a case and launched an investigation.