1 kg of hashish oil seized; two held
Two persons, including a student, were arrested for possessing hashish oil weighing 1 kg. The arrested were identified by the police as Muhamad Aslam of Kakkanad and Clint Xavier of Thrissur.
Aslam, a law student in Bengaluru, allegedly brought the contraband from Bengaluru. Xavier was arrested from Angamaly when he reached there to collect the narcotics drugs from Aslam. The drugs were found discretely packed in two bags, the police said.
