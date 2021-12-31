₹1-crore COVID ward being established at MCH

In the face of the rising threat from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 virus, a makeshift COVID-19 ward costing ₹1 crore is being readied at the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery.

The ward is being equipped using the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds made available by LG Electronics.

A press release said that this would have an isolation ward with remote patient monitoring facility. During non-COVID times, this could be used as a post-operative facility, MCH Superintendent Dr. Ganesh Mohan said.

The ward will have 19 ICU beds, ventilators and other equipment for intensive care.