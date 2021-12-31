Kochi

₹1-crore COVID ward being established at MCH

In the face of the rising threat from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 virus, a makeshift COVID-19 ward costing ₹1 crore is being readied at the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery.

The ward is being equipped using the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds made available by LG Electronics.

A press release said that this would have an isolation ward with remote patient monitoring facility. During non-COVID times, this could be used as a post-operative facility, MCH Superintendent Dr. Ganesh Mohan said.

The ward will have 19 ICU beds, ventilators and other equipment for intensive care.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2021 10:34:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/1-crore-covid-ward-being-established-at-mch/article38083200.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY