‘Will take apolitical, decision’

Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja told The Hindu on Friday that she would take an apolitical and unbiased decision in a case of alleged medical negligence that led to the death of Shamna Tasneem, a medical student, here on July 18.

The Minister said while it was tough for a father who had lost his daughter, a wrong decision could ruin a junior doctor’s career.

Shamna’s father met Ms. Shylaja on Friday, seeking justice. The case is under the purview of the State appellate board. The faculty members of Government Medical College, Ernakulam, submitted yet another memorandum to Ms. Shylaja, requesting speedy decision on the pending integration process. Cochin Medical College Teachers’ Association secretary G. Unnikrishnan said members of the association would also meet the Chief Minister and the Health Secretary.