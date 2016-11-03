‘Tanker caught fire due to negligence’

Initial reports indicate that the tanker accident at Hindustan Insecticide Limited’s Udyogamandal unit at Eloor could be the result of neglecting the procedures for unloading carbon disulphide.

Sources said the unit used for transferring the liquid from the transport tanker to a permanent tank was not in use for a while. It is not clear whether the unit was checked for safety before the charging operation was undertaken on Tuesday morning.

Since carbon disulphide is denser than air the vapour might have dropped to the ground, and on contact with the hot exhaust pipe of the tanker, it caught fire.

Closure ordered

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has ordered the closure of all processing plants of the company. PCB officials monitored air and water quality and river in the vicinity in frequent intervals after the incident. “A detailed inquiry is needed to say whether negligence had caused the accident,” said K. Sajeevan, PCB Chairman.

‘On-site emergency’

District Disaster Management Authority officials said it was an on-site emergency and the company concerned should deal with it.

Whether there was any lapse on the part of the company in following the standard operating procedure in dealing with the situation would be known only on receiving a report from the Factories and Boilers Department, officials said.