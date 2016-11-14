‘Student went on trip without informing college’

In view of reports about a student with the Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, Kakkanad, dying after inhaling coal smoke during a pleasure trip to Kodaikanal, the college authorities have clarified that the student had gone on the trip without informing the college.

“We have confirmed the death of Thomas Cherian, a seventh semester student of applied electronics, though no information could be gathered on the persons accompanying him. We first came to know about the incident from the news channels and later cross-checked it with the persons concerned,” said John M. George, Vice Principal of the institution.

According to him, the student had not been coming to the college for a while now as the classes for his batch of students were over and the they were due to attend semester examinations later this month.

An official with the college said many of the student’s friends were unaware of the trip, raising the suspicion that he might have gone for the trip with a group from his native place.

