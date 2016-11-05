‘Kerala has become unsafe for women’

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran has accused the Left front government of turning Kerala into an unsafe place for women and children.

“The police are biased and increasingly colluding with quotation gangs and criminals. Besides taking token action, they are not able to rise up to the challenges that the people face or take stringent action against criminals,” he told the media here on Friday.

Mr. Sudheeran argued that there was an absolute breakdown of law and order in the State. “While the police take a biased position on the one hand, they remain in concert with goons and mafia gangs. Several prominent leaders of the CPI(M) are accused in extortion, quotation and sexual abuse cases. There’s the need for a comprehensive inquiry into the Wadakkancherry rape case,” he said, demanding just punishment for criminals.

Lamenting the current state of affairs in Kerala, where democracy was fast losing its vibrancy, he warned against allowing it to be similar to one of those north Indian states where criminals have a free run.

Mr. Sudheeran sought the intervention of Governor P. Sathasivam to resolve the stand-off between lawyers and the media. “The prevailing curb on free media is an ineradicable blemish on the State. It’s sometime since some criminals in the garb of lawyers have unleashed an attack on the media. While the Supreme Court, the chief minister and Kerala chief justice strongly reacted on the issue, nothing has happened. The police have unscrupulously taken cases against the women journalists who have fallen victims to the attack. That the police treat complainant and the aggressor in the same manner is actually a travesty of justice,” the KPCC president said.