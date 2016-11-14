‘Decision taken without preparation’

Minister for Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, who visited some of the ATMs in the city on Sunday, said the decision to demonetize high denomination currency notes was taken without warning and that it would lead to utter financial confusion.

The Minister who interacted with some of the customers who had come to draw money from an ATM at Menaka said that it was also a political decision and that the cooperative sector would be hit hard by the decision. The situation is such that labourers are not being paid their daily wages and it is a financial disaster for the State.