‘Civic body should make all technical aspects public’

The corporation should make public all the technical aspects pertaining to the proposed waste-to-energy plant as little has been revealed so far about the project, Poornima Narayan, chairperson of the education standing committee of the Kochi Corporation, has said.

Going by the corporation records, the government should ensure that no new waste treatment plant comes up in any of the neighbouring local bodies during the term of the public private participation agreement signed for the plant. The State government is supposed to compensate the firm, which has won the bid for the plant, for any loss it may incur owing to future changes in the policies of the Central and State governments, she said.

Quoting from corporation records, the chairperson said the State government was supposed to compensate the company for any fall in power production. In case of loss sustained by the company in power sale, the corporation will have to chip in with a compensation amount of Rs.2 per unit. The government will also have to compensate the company if the corporation documents are to be believed, she added. Going by an office note of the corporation, the government will also be responsible for ensuring that adequate quantities of waste reach the plant for the agency to generate power, she pointed out.

The proposed plant will require around 40,000 litres of water a day as projected by the project proponent, GJ Eco Power Private Limited. The agency has written to the local body seeking the support of the corporation to “obtain the said water allocation from Irrigation Department”.

It also has to be made clear as to who will foot the water bill of the project and what will be the role of the civic body in obtaining the specified quantities of water from the Irrigation Department, as pointed out by the firm, she said.

Ms. Narayanan, who complained that most documents on the project were not made available for scrutiny, also demanded a detailed discussion on all specific issues pertaining to the project.