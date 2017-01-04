‘CPI(M) supported beautification project’

Former Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) chairman N. Venugopal was full of praise for the CPI(M) at a press meet he convened here on Tuesday to clear the air on the reports on missing valuables from the GCDA guest house and the allegedly questionable projects executed during his term.

He alleged that some sections had hatched a conspiracy to devalue and denounce his term, which he claimed, witnessed unprecedented development.

Asked whether the CPI(M) was behind this, Mr. Venugopal said the party had mostly supported him during his tenure. “When my own party men organised a protest against the beautification project near Panampilly Nagar, the CPI(M) supported the venture,” he said.

He also said the local protest of the CPI(M) against the laser project at Rajendra Maidan was called off after the intervention of its leaders Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

He, however, stopped short of accusing the rival groups within the Congress behind insinuating reports about him in the media.

GCDA’s new Chairman C.N. Mohanan was highly critical of Mr. Venugopal’s pet projects - the laser show and the aqua tourism project at Mundamveli - which he said were unviable and defied logic.