Zoo park gears up for winter

The Nehru Zoological Park has made special arrangements for animals during the winter season.

Room heaters have been arranged in all the night houses of big cats such as tiger, jaguar, cheetah, leopard, lion, and primate night houses for sacred baboon, olive baboon, chimpanzee and lion tailed macaque.

All the carnivore night houses have been covered with gunny bags to prevent chilly air so that the animals can withstand dropping temperatures. Wooden planks have also been organised to avoid cramps in their feet.

All the birds’ night houses have been covered up to half from the top with green cloth to protect them from winter breeze.

Besides, nest boxes have been placed in night houses of birds, particularly macaws and cockatoos.

Smaller monkeys such as squirrel monkey and golden handed tamarin monkey have been provided with small wooden boxes with dry paddy straw and a room heater in the night house.

For reptiles, dry leaves, bulbs and small pots, have been placed for protection from cold wind.

Animal houses in the mouse deer breeding centre too have been covered with green cloth and provided with dry paddy straw.

In addition to these measures, all birds and animals are being given B-complex vitamin supplements to overcome the winter stress.