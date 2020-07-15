Hyderabad

Zoo celebrates chimp’s birthday

Chimpanzee ‘Suzi’ which turned 34 years on Wednesday.

Nehru Zoological Park, on Wednesday, celebrated the birthday of an inmate, a chimpanzee ‘Suzi’, in its premises.

Suzi was gifted to the zoo by Sahara Group in the year 2011, and turned 34 on Wednesday. On this occasion, zoo management organised a small celebration in Suzi’s enclosure with the animal keeper and veterinary staff in attendance, a statement from the zoo informed. Fruit cake with fruits and bread was prepared for the chimp in the zoo kitchen, and the enclosure was decorated with fruits and vegetables of Suzi’s choice. Curator N.Kshitija, Deputy Curator A.Nagamani and others too were present on the occasion.

