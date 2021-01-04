Zone wise action plan to contain flooding in and around Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

Officials told to clear encroachments of water bodies

Government is initiating measures to address inundation of various localities within Outer Ring Road during heavy rains, owing to overflowing of lakes and water bodies.

A high-level review meeting presided by Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Arvind Kumar at GHMC headquarters, decided to prepare zone-wise action plan to be implemented before the next monsoons towards this direction.

Mr. Arvind Kumar compared the inundation on October 17 last year, to the floods in 1908, and said it poured 300 millimetres within six hours, causing heavy flooding.

Several basements were flooded, putting people to untold hardships. He asked officials to take appropriate measures to de-water the cellars through motor pumps, when such situation arises.

He also asked them to clear encroachments from the lakes, water bodies, and storm water drains immediately, especially in low lying areas, according utmost priority to people’s safety.

Director, Municipal Administration, Satyanarayana said a total of 315 localities have been inundated in 26 municipalities within the ORR during the October rains. Post the floods, a total of 573 encroachments into storm water drains were discovered, apart from 4,606 illegal structures in 247 locations within the lake beds.

GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar said reconstruction of sluices and weirs should be taken up on war footing for all the 185 lakes and water bodies within GHMC. He sought the works to be categorised as short-term, medium-term and long-term measures, for ease in implementation.

Zonal commissioners explained their respective plans for prevention of flooding, and rehabilitation in case of flooding.

Officials from Irrigation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board, HMDA, Cantonment, and Nala Development wing, apart from GHMC attended the meeting.