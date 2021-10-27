Hyderabad

Zonal Commissioners transferred

Municipal Administration & Urban Development department through its orders late on Tuesday, has effected transfers of zonal commissioners in GHMC.

Selection grade municipal commissioner R.Upender Reddy serving as zonal commissioner of L.B.Nagar zone, has, accordingly been transferred and posted as Municipal Commissioner, Nalgonda Municipality. Another Selection Grade Municipal Commissioner S.Pankaja, serving as Additional Commissioner in GHMC headquarters, has been posted as Zonal Commissioner, L.B.Nagar in place of Mr.Upender Reddy.

Zonal Commissioner, Serilingampally, N.Ravi Kiran has been transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner of Khairatabad, a post he had held the additional charge of hitherto.

Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Priyanka Ala has been transferred as Zonal Commissioner, Serilingampally in his place.


